fastly logging azureblob
Manipulate Fastly service version Azure Blob Storage logging endpoints.
Sub commands
- create: Create an Azure Blob Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- delete: Delete an Azure Blob Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- describe: Show detailed information about an Azure Blob Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- list: List Azure Blob Storage logging endpoints on a Fastly service version
- update: Update an Azure Blob Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version