fastly logging digitalocean
Manipulate Fastly service version DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoints.
Sub commands
- create: Create a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- delete: Delete a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- describe: Show detailed information about a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- list: List DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoints on a Fastly service version
- update: Update a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version