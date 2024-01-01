  1. Home
fastly logging digitalocean

Manipulate Fastly service version DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoints.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • delete: Delete a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • describe: Show detailed information about a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • list: List DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoints on a Fastly service version
  • update: Update a DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
