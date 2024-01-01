fastly rate-limit update
Update a rate limiter by its ID.
Syntax
$ fastly rate-limit update --id=ID
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--id
|Yes
|Alphanumeric string identifying the rate limiter
--action
|No
|The action to take when a rate limiter violation is detected
--client-key
|No
|Comma-separated list of VCL variable used to generate a counter key to identify a client
--feature-revision
|No
|Revision number of the rate limiting feature implementation
--http-methods
|No
|Comma-separated list of HTTP methods to apply rate limiting to
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
--logger-type
|No
|Name of the type of logging endpoint to be used when action is `log_only`
--name
|No
|A human readable name for the rate limiting rule
--penalty-box-dur
|No
|Length of time in minutes that the rate limiter is in effect after the initial violation is detected
--response-content
|No
|HTTP response body data
--response-content-type
|No
|HTTP Content-Type (e.g. application/json)
--response-object-name
|No
|Name of existing response object. Required if action is response_object
--response-status
|No
|HTTP response status code (e.g. 429)
--rps-limit
|No
|Upper limit of requests per second allowed by the rate limiter
--uri-dict-name
|No
|The name of an Edge Dictionary containing URIs as keys
--window-size
|No
|Number of seconds during which the RPS limit must be exceeded in order to trigger a violation
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging