early_hints
Available inall subroutines.
Emit an HTTP 103 early hint informational response to help the client start making preparations for processing the final response.
early_hints takes as a parameter headers in a text format. This function is
only effective for clients connecting using HTTP/2 or later.
Although the
early_hints function can be invoked from any VCL subroutine,
invoking it in methods later than hit/miss/pass
may not provide the benefits of the informational response. For example, if you
call
early_hints in
vcl_deliver the browser will receive the early hints
response at the same time as the main response headers.
Example
sub vcl_recv { if (fastly_info.is_h2 || fastly_info.is_h3) { early_hints("link: </hinted.js>; rel=preload", "link: </hinted.css>; rel=preload"); }}
