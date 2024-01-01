h2.push

VOID h2.push STRING resource STRING as

Available inall subroutines.

Preemptively sends a response to the client for resource . The push will happen immediately when the function executes, regardless of what happens with the request being processed.

The pushed resource can be a relative or absolute path, but must share the same host as the current request.

Clients can disable pushes via the SETTINGS frame and a given resource will only be pushed once per connection.

Example