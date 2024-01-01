h2.push
Available inall subroutines.
Preemptively sends a response to the client for
resource. The push
will happen immediately when the function executes, regardless of
what happens with the request being processed.
The pushed
resource can be a relative or absolute path, but must
share the same host as the current request.
Clients can disable pushes via the
SETTINGS frame and a given resource will
only be pushed once per connection.
Example
sub vcl_recv() { if (fastly_info.is_h2 && req.url == "/") { h2.push("/style.css"); h2.push("/script.js"); h2.push("img.jpg"); }}
