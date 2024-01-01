  1. Home
h2.push

VOIDh2.pushSTRINGresourceSTRINGas

Available inall subroutines.

Preemptively sends a response to the client for resource. The push will happen immediately when the function executes, regardless of what happens with the request being processed.

The pushed resource can be a relative or absolute path, but must share the same host as the current request.

Clients can disable pushes via the SETTINGS frame and a given resource will only be pushed once per connection.

Example

sub vcl_recv() {
  if (fastly_info.is_h2 && req.url == "/") {
    h2.push("/style.css");
    h2.push("/script.js");
    h2.push("img.jpg");
  }
}

