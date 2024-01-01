h2.disable_header_compression
Available inall subroutines.
Sets a flag to disable HTTP/2 header compression on one or many response headers to the client. Field names are case insensitive.
Calling this function will save space in the dynamic table for other, more reusable, headers. Likewise, calling this function will not put sensitive header field values at risk by compressing them.
By default, we disable compression for
Cookie or
Set-Cookie headers.
Examples
h2.disable_header_compression("Authorization");h2.disable_header_compression("Authorization", "Secret");
