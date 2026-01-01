Back to technology partners

  • datadog

    Datadog

    Logging
    DevOps Toolchain
    Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.

    Shared value

    Enables health and performance monitoring of your Fastly workflows in Datadog alongside the rest of your application stack.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Observability

    • WebAssembly
  • IBM Qradar

    IBM Qradar

    DevOps Toolchain
    IBM® QRadar® SIEM is a network security management platform that provides situational awareness and compliance support.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security product data to flow to Qradar via an IBM Connector for further analysis.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Jira

    Jira

    DevOps Toolchain
    Jira is a family of products built to help all types of teams manage their work. Jira offers several products and deployment options that are purpose-built for Software, IT, Business, Ops teams, and more.

    Shared value

    Enables Jira issues to be created when IP addresses are flagged in Fastly security products.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
  • Microsoft Teams

    Microsoft Teams

    DevOps Toolchain
    Microsoft Teams is a collaboration app that helps your team stay organized and have conversations—all in one place

    Shared value

    Enables custom Microsoft Teams notifications for certain Fastly security product activities.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Opsgenie

    Opsgenie

    DevOps Toolchain
    Opsgenie is an incident management platform designed to help DevOps and IT teams respond to incidents quickly and efficiently.

    Shared value

    Triggers customizable Opsgenie alerts when Fastly security products flag an IP address.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • PagerDuty

    PagerDuty

    DevOps Toolchain
    PagerDuty enables DevOps teams to deliver high-performing apps and delightful customer experiences. With real-time alerts and visibility into critical systems and applications, operations teams can quickly detect, triage, and resolve incidents from development through production.

    Shared value

    Triggers customizable PagerDuty incidents for Fastly alerts.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Observability

  • Pivotal Tracker

    Pivotal Tracker

    DevOps Toolchain
    Pivotal Tracker is a project-planning tool that helps software development teams form realistic expectations about when work might be completed based on the team’s ongoing performance.

    Shared value

    Creates a Pivotal Tracker story when Fastly Security products trigger an event.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Puppet

    Puppet

    DevOps Toolchain
    Puppet is a tool that is a model-driven approach to configuration management.

    Shared value

    Adds the installation, updates, and configuration management of Fastly security product components to Puppet scripts.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Salt

    Salt

    DevOps Toolchain
    Salt is a configuration management system, capable of maintaining remote nodes in defined states.

    Shared value

    Adds the installation, updates, and configuration management of Fastly security product components to Salt scripts.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Slack

    Slack

    DevOps Toolchain
    Slack is a messaging application for business that connects people to the information they need.

    Shared value

    Enables detailed Slack messages whenever Fastly triggers an alert.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Splunk

    Splunk

    DevOps Toolchain
    Logging
    Splunk is a platform designed for searching, monitoring, and analyzing data.

    Shared value

    Enables real-time Fastly log streaming into Splunk products including Splunk On-Call (formerly VictorOps).

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Observability

