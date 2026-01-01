Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
All DevOps Toolchain partners
Datadog
Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.
Shared value
Enables health and performance monitoring of your Fastly workflows in Datadog alongside the rest of your application stack.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Observability
IBM Qradar
IBM® QRadar® SIEM is a network security management platform that provides situational awareness and compliance support.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security product data to flow to Qradar via an IBM Connector for further analysis.
Applicable to
Security
Jira
Jira is a family of products built to help all types of teams manage their work. Jira offers several products and deployment options that are purpose-built for Software, IT, Business, Ops teams, and more.
Shared value
Enables Jira issues to be created when IP addresses are flagged in Fastly security products.
Applicable to
Security
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is a collaboration app that helps your team stay organized and have conversations—all in one place
Shared value
Enables custom Microsoft Teams notifications for certain Fastly security product activities.
Applicable to
Security
Opsgenie
Opsgenie is an incident management platform designed to help DevOps and IT teams respond to incidents quickly and efficiently.
Shared value
Triggers customizable Opsgenie alerts when Fastly security products flag an IP address.
Applicable to
Security
PagerDuty
PagerDuty enables DevOps teams to deliver high-performing apps and delightful customer experiences. With real-time alerts and visibility into critical systems and applications, operations teams can quickly detect, triage, and resolve incidents from development through production.
Shared value
Triggers customizable PagerDuty incidents for Fastly alerts.
Applicable to
Security
Observability
Pivotal Tracker
Pivotal Tracker is a project-planning tool that helps software development teams form realistic expectations about when work might be completed based on the team’s ongoing performance.
Shared value
Creates a Pivotal Tracker story when Fastly Security products trigger an event.
Applicable to
Security
Puppet
Puppet is a tool that is a model-driven approach to configuration management.
Shared value
Adds the installation, updates, and configuration management of Fastly security product components to Puppet scripts.
Applicable to
Security
Salt
Salt is a configuration management system, capable of maintaining remote nodes in defined states.
Shared value
Adds the installation, updates, and configuration management of Fastly security product components to Salt scripts.
Applicable to
Security
Slack
Slack is a messaging application for business that connects people to the information they need.
Shared value
Enables detailed Slack messages whenever Fastly triggers an alert.
Applicable to
Security
Splunk
Splunk is a platform designed for searching, monitoring, and analyzing data.
Shared value
Enables real-time Fastly log streaming into Splunk products including Splunk On-Call (formerly VictorOps).
Applicable to
Security
Observability