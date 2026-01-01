Back to technology partners

Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem

Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.

  • Citrix

    Citrix

    Gateway
    Citrix simplifies your application deployment across traditional and cloud architectures. It helps you manage your applications wherever they live and improve application performance and security with real-time visibility and analytics.

    Shared value

    Provides secure private access to Fastly through Citrix’s gateway.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Envoy Proxy

    Envoy Proxy

    Container
    Gateway
    Envoy is an open-source edge and service network proxy that organizations leverage for greater scale as they move from monolithic to microservices-based application architectures.

    Shared value

    Enables using Envoy Proxy load balancing in conjunction with Fastly’s security solutions.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Istio

    Istio

    Container
    Gateway
    Istio is an open source independent service mesh that provides the fundamentals necessary to successfully run a distributed microservice architecture.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to operate in Istio microservice architectures.

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • Kong

    Kong

    Gateway
    Kong is an open source API gateway that is built for multi-cloud and hybrid, optimized for microservices and distributed architectures.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to function as a Kong API gateway plugin. 

    Applicable to

    • Security

  • WebScale CloudFlow

    WebScale CloudFlow

    Gateway
    WebScale CloudFlow provides an edge platform that allows customers to run pre-configured or custom modules for caching, image optimization, and security in front of their applications.

    Shared value

    Enables CloudFlow’s edge platform to host Fastly security products for Layer 7 protection.

    Applicable to

    • Security

