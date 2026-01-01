Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
All Gateway partners
Citrix
Citrix simplifies your application deployment across traditional and cloud architectures. It helps you manage your applications wherever they live and improve application performance and security with real-time visibility and analytics.
Shared value
Provides secure private access to Fastly through Citrix’s gateway.
Applicable to
Security
Envoy Proxy
Envoy is an open-source edge and service network proxy that organizations leverage for greater scale as they move from monolithic to microservices-based application architectures.
Shared value
Enables using Envoy Proxy load balancing in conjunction with Fastly’s security solutions.
Applicable to
Security
Istio
Istio is an open source independent service mesh that provides the fundamentals necessary to successfully run a distributed microservice architecture.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to operate in Istio microservice architectures.
Applicable to
Security
Kong
Kong is an open source API gateway that is built for multi-cloud and hybrid, optimized for microservices and distributed architectures.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to function as a Kong API gateway plugin.
Applicable to
Security
WebScale CloudFlow
WebScale CloudFlow provides an edge platform that allows customers to run pre-configured or custom modules for caching, image optimization, and security in front of their applications.
Shared value
Enables CloudFlow’s edge platform to host Fastly security products for Layer 7 protection.
Applicable to
Security