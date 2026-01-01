Back to technology partners

  • AWS

    AWS

    Logging
    Storage
    Database
    Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

    Shared value

    Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly's edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer's AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
  • fauna

    Fauna

    Database
    Fauna is a flexible, developer-friendly, transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL. Never again worry about database provisioning, scaling, sharding, replication, or correctness.

    Shared value

    Keeps Fastly Compute and data closer to your end-user on Fastly's edge. Fastly Compute and Fauna's serverless footprint also allows you to focus more on building and less on managing infrastructure. 

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • JavaScript
  • google cloud

    Google Cloud

    Logging
    Database
    Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.

    Shared value

    Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly's edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer's GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
  • macrometa

    Macrometa

    Database
    Macrometa is a global data platform offering a NoSQL database for K/V Documents and graphs, pub/sub, event processing, and stateful serverless apps and APIs for geo-distributed and real-time applications. Tier, cache, query, ingest, analyze, and serve data globally with a P90 round trip response time of 50ms.

    Shared value

    Process and aggregate large volumes of Fastly log data in Macrometa.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • JavaScript
  • Microsoft Azure

    Microsoft Azure

    Logging
    Database
    Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft's global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
  • upstash

    Upstash

    Database
    Upstash is a serverless, pay-as-you-go database that replicates data to different regions to provide low latency all over the world. It allows developers to build sophisticated applications with different data requirements.

    Shared value

    Provides low-latency Upstash data access to run Fastly Compute functions. If needed, Upstash Kafka can automatically send results to backend systems for further analysis and processing.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • JavaScript
  • Wasabi

    Wasabi

    Storage
    Database
    Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
