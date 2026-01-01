Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
All Database partners
-
AWSGet started
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.
Shared value
Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
-
FaunaGet started
Fauna is a flexible, developer-friendly, transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL. Never again worry about database provisioning, scaling, sharding, replication, or correctness.
Shared value
Keeps Fastly Compute and data closer to your end-user on Fastly’s edge. Fastly Compute and Fauna’s serverless footprint also allows you to focus more on building and less on managing infrastructure.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
-
Google CloudGet started
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.
Shared value
Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
-
MacrometaGet started
Macrometa is a global data platform offering a NoSQL database for K/V Documents and graphs, pub/sub, event processing, and stateful serverless apps and APIs for geo-distributed and real-time applications. Tier, cache, query, ingest, analyze, and serve data globally with a P90 round trip response time of 50ms.
Shared value
Process and aggregate large volumes of Fastly log data in Macrometa.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
-
Microsoft AzureGet started
Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.
Shared value
Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
-
UpstashGet started
Upstash is a serverless, pay-as-you-go database that replicates data to different regions to provide low latency all over the world. It allows developers to build sophisticated applications with different data requirements.
Shared value
Provides low-latency Upstash data access to run Fastly Compute functions. If needed, Upstash Kafka can automatically send results to backend systems for further analysis and processing.
Applicable to
Compute
-
WasabiGet started
Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.
Shared value
Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Observability