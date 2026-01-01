Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
All PaaS partners
-
HerokuGet started
Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale applications.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Heroku’s cloud platform via a Fastly buildpack and log streaming to Heroku Logplex.
Applicable to
Security
Observability
-
IBM CloudGet started
IBM Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging IBM Cloud application runtimes.
Applicable to
Security
-
ImgixGet started
Imgix is the leading programmatic AI image platform for image and video optimization, transformation, management and delivery. They empower marketers, developers, and designers to optimize and deliver images seamlessly across various digital platforms and devices.
Shared value
Imgix leverages Fastly CDN across all deployments
Applicable to
Network Services
Security
Observability
-
Microsoft Azure App ServiceGet started
Azure App Service (AAS) is a serverless PaaS popular with enterprise customers due to its compatibility with legacy applications built to run on IIS.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect IIS web applications hosted on AAS and provide production visibility.
Applicable to
Security
-
Tanzu by BroadcomGet started
Tanzu by Broadcom (formerly Pivotal) provides both a platform as a service and a managed Kubernetes offering that lets companies build, deliver, monitor, and scale applications.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect Tanzu architectures by leveraging a Fastly buildpack within the Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform and as a deployment option within the Pivotal Container Service (PKS).
Applicable to
Security