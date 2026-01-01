Back to technology partners

Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem

Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.

All PaaS partners

  • Heroku

    Heroku

    PaaS
    Get started

    Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale applications.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Heroku’s cloud platform via a Fastly buildpack and log streaming to Heroku Logplex.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Observability

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • IBM Cloud

    IBM Cloud

    PaaS
    Get started

    IBM Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging IBM Cloud application runtimes.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • imgix

    Imgix

    PaaS
    Get started

    Imgix is the leading programmatic AI image platform for image and video optimization, transformation, management and delivery. They empower marketers, developers, and designers to optimize and deliver images seamlessly across various digital platforms and devices.

    Shared value

    Imgix leverages Fastly CDN across all deployments

    Applicable to

    • Network Services

    • Security

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • Microsoft Azure App Service

    Microsoft Azure App Service

    PaaS
    Get started

    Azure App Service (AAS) is a serverless PaaS popular with enterprise customers due to its compatibility with legacy applications built to run on IIS.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect IIS web applications hosted on AAS and provide production visibility.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    Learn more
  • Tanzu by Broadcom

    Tanzu by Broadcom

    PaaS
    Container
    Get started

    Tanzu by Broadcom (formerly Pivotal) provides both a platform as a service and a managed Kubernetes offering that lets companies build, deliver, monitor, and scale applications.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect Tanzu architectures by leveraging a Fastly buildpack within the Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform and as a deployment option within the Pivotal Container Service (PKS).

    Applicable to

    • Security

    Learn more