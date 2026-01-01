Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
AWSGet started
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.
Shared value
Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
DatadogGet started
Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.
Shared value
Enables health and performance monitoring of your Fastly workflows in Datadog alongside the rest of your application stack.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Observability
ElasticGet started
Elastic reliably and securely takes data from any source, in any format, and enables you to search, analyze, and visualize it in real-time.
Shared value
Enables real-time log streaming of Fastly data to ElasticSearch for in-depth analytics.
Applicable to
Security
Network Services
Observability
Google CloudGet started
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.
Shared value
Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
Microsoft AzureGet started
Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.
Shared value
Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
New RelicGet started
New Relic One delivers a unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with full-stack analysis tools.
Shared value
Provides visibility of Fastly data in New Relic’s unified experience.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Observability
SplunkGet started
Splunk is a platform designed for searching, monitoring, and analyzing data.
Shared value
Enables real-time Fastly log streaming into Splunk products including Splunk On-Call (formerly VictorOps).
Applicable to
Security
Observability
Sumo LogicGet started
Sumo Logic is a log management and analytics platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and derive insights from their log data.
Shared value
Enables Sumo Logic notifications for certain Fastly product activities.
Applicable to
Security
Observability