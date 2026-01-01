Back to technology partners

Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem

Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.

All Logging partners

  • AWS

    AWS

    Logging
    Storage
    Database
    Get started

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

    Shared value

    Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
    Learn more
  • datadog

    Datadog

    Logging
    DevOps Toolchain
    Get started

    Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.

    Shared value

    Enables health and performance monitoring of your Fastly workflows in Datadog alongside the rest of your application stack.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Observability

    • WebAssembly
    Learn more
  • Elastic

    Elastic

    Logging
    Security
    Get started

    Elastic reliably and securely takes data from any source, in any format, and enables you to search, analyze, and visualize it in real-time.

    Shared value

    Enables real-time log streaming of Fastly data to ElasticSearch for in-depth analytics.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    Learn more
  • google cloud

    Google Cloud

    Logging
    Database
    Get started

    Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.

    Shared value

    Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    Learn more
  • Microsoft Azure

    Microsoft Azure

    Logging
    Database
    Get started

    Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
    Learn more
  • New Relic

    New Relic

    Logging
    Get started

    New Relic One delivers a unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with full-stack analysis tools.

    Shared value

    Provides visibility of Fastly data in New Relic’s unified experience.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • Splunk

    Splunk

    DevOps Toolchain
    Logging
    Get started

    Splunk is a platform designed for searching, monitoring, and analyzing data.

    Shared value

    Enables real-time Fastly log streaming into Splunk products including Splunk On-Call (formerly VictorOps).

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Observability

    Learn more
  • Sumo Logic

    Sumo Logic

    Logging
    Get started

    Sumo Logic is a log management and analytics platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and derive insights from their log data.

    Shared value

    Enables Sumo Logic notifications for certain Fastly product activities.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Observability

    Learn more