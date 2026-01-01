Back to technology partners

  • AWS

    AWS

    Logging
    Storage
    Database
    Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

    Shared value

    Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
  • datadog

    Datadog

    Logging
    DevOps Toolchain
    Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.

    Shared value

    Enables health and performance monitoring of your Fastly workflows in Datadog alongside the rest of your application stack.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Observability

    • WebAssembly
  • LeakSignal

    LeakSignal

    Security
    LeakSignal empowers organizations with protection against sensitive data leakage through realtime, in-transit data classification.

    Shared value

    Enables real-time data classification on Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform to protect APIs, LLMs and other workloads from sensitive data exposure and leakage. Immediate API Inventory and sensitive data observability for traffic handled at Fastly's edge.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Security

    • WebAssembly
  • Microsoft Azure

    Microsoft Azure

    Logging
    Database
    Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
