AWSGet started
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.
Shared value
Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
DatadogGet started
Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.
Shared value
Enables health and performance monitoring of your Fastly workflows in Datadog alongside the rest of your application stack.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Observability
LeakSignalGet started
LeakSignal empowers organizations with protection against sensitive data leakage through realtime, in-transit data classification.
Shared value
Enables real-time data classification on Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform to protect APIs, LLMs and other workloads from sensitive data exposure and leakage. Immediate API Inventory and sensitive data observability for traffic handled at Fastly's edge.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Security
Microsoft AzureGet started
Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.
Shared value
Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability