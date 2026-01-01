Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
Auth0Get started
The Auth0 Identity Platform takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user.
Shared value
Allows for Auth0 authentication at the Fastly edge to validate access to origin-hosted applications and servers.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Security
AWSGet started
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.
Shared value
Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
BackblazeGet started
Backblaze is a cloud storage platform that makes storing and using data easy. They offer S3-compatible object storage that's readily available through APIs, partner products, and their web UI — all at a fraction of the price of other cloud providers.
Shared value
Combines data from the Fastly edge with your Backblaze stored rich media files. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Security
Network Services
Google CloudGet started
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.
Shared value
Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
HerokuGet started
Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale applications.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Heroku’s cloud platform via a Fastly buildpack and log streaming to Heroku Logplex.
Applicable to
Security
Observability
IBM CloudGet started
IBM Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging IBM Cloud application runtimes.
Applicable to
Security
JiraGet started
Jira is a family of products built to help all types of teams manage their work. Jira offers several products and deployment options that are purpose-built for Software, IT, Business, Ops teams, and more.
Shared value
Enables Jira issues to be created when IP addresses are flagged in Fastly security products.
Applicable to
Security
Microsoft AzureGet started
Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.
Shared value
Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
StorjGet started
The decentralized and globally distributed architecture of Storj DCS enables organizations to build and scale traditional, edge, and Web3 applications with improved data security and privacy.
Shared value
Enables Fastly to go through the Storj DCS S3 Gateway to use Storj DCS as an origin for public and private Storj buckets.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
WasabiGet started
Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.
Shared value
Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Observability