Back to technology partners

Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem

Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.

All Rust partners

  • auth0

    Auth0

    Security
    Get started

    The Auth0 Identity Platform takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user.

    Shared value

    Allows for Auth0 authentication at the Fastly edge to validate access to origin-hosted applications and servers.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Security

    • Rust
    Learn more
  • AWS

    AWS

    Logging
    Storage
    Database
    Get started

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

    Shared value

    Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
    Learn more
  • backblaze

    Backblaze

    Storage
    Get started

    Backblaze is a cloud storage platform that makes storing and using data easy. They offer S3-compatible object storage that's readily available through APIs, partner products, and their web UI — all at a fraction of the price of other cloud providers.

    Shared value

    Combines data from the Fastly edge with your Backblaze stored rich media files. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Network Services

    • Rust
    Learn more
  • google cloud

    Google Cloud

    Logging
    Database
    Get started

    Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.

    Shared value

    Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    Learn more
  • Heroku

    Heroku

    PaaS
    Get started

    Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale applications.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Heroku’s cloud platform via a Fastly buildpack and log streaming to Heroku Logplex.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Observability

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • IBM Cloud

    IBM Cloud

    PaaS
    Get started

    IBM Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging IBM Cloud application runtimes.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • Jira

    Jira

    DevOps Toolchain
    Get started

    Jira is a family of products built to help all types of teams manage their work. Jira offers several products and deployment options that are purpose-built for Software, IT, Business, Ops teams, and more.

    Shared value

    Enables Jira issues to be created when IP addresses are flagged in Fastly security products.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • Microsoft Azure

    Microsoft Azure

    Logging
    Database
    Get started

    Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
    Learn more
  • storj

    Storj

    Storage
    Get started

    The decentralized and globally distributed architecture of Storj DCS enables organizations to build and scale traditional, edge, and Web3 applications with improved data security and privacy.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly to go through the Storj DCS S3 Gateway to use Storj DCS as an origin for public and private Storj buckets.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Rust
    Learn more
  • Wasabi

    Wasabi

    Storage
    Database
    Get started

    Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more