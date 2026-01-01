Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
Optimizely
Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With their leading digital experience platform (DXP), they equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways.
Shared value
Offers a Feature Experimentation starter kit for Fastly Compute, which embeds and extends the Optimizely Javascript SDK and allows experimentation and feature flagging at the edge.
Applicable to
Compute