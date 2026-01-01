Back to technology partners

Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem

Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.

All JavaScript partners

  • AWS

    AWS

    Logging
    Storage
    Database
    Get started

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

    Shared value

    Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
    Learn more
  • Edgemesh

    Edgemesh

    Storage
    Get started

    Edgemesh offers a pain-free headless experience for sub-second page loads and increased conversion rates. Users can be up-and-running in minutes, without adding extra infrastructural overhead or introducing complicated new frontend workflows.

    Shared value

    The combination of Fastly Compute and Edgemesh let developers run code in a safe, microsecond execution environment, at scale and right at the edge.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • fauna

    Fauna

    Database
    Get started

    Fauna is a flexible, developer-friendly, transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL. Never again worry about database provisioning, scaling, sharding, replication, or correctness.

    Shared value

    Keeps Fastly Compute and data closer to your end-user on Fastly’s edge. Fastly Compute and Fauna’s serverless footprint also allows you to focus more on building and less on managing infrastructure. 

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • google cloud

    Google Cloud

    Logging
    Database
    Get started

    Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.

    Shared value

    Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    Learn more
  • Heroku

    Heroku

    PaaS
    Get started

    Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale applications.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Heroku’s cloud platform via a Fastly buildpack and log streaming to Heroku Logplex.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Observability

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • IBM Cloud

    IBM Cloud

    PaaS
    Get started

    IBM Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging IBM Cloud application runtimes.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • imgix

    Imgix

    PaaS
    Get started

    Imgix is the leading programmatic AI image platform for image and video optimization, transformation, management and delivery. They empower marketers, developers, and designers to optimize and deliver images seamlessly across various digital platforms and devices.

    Shared value

    Imgix leverages Fastly CDN across all deployments

    Applicable to

    • Network Services

    • Security

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • Jira

    Jira

    DevOps Toolchain
    Get started

    Jira is a family of products built to help all types of teams manage their work. Jira offers several products and deployment options that are purpose-built for Software, IT, Business, Ops teams, and more.

    Shared value

    Enables Jira issues to be created when IP addresses are flagged in Fastly security products.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • macrometa

    Macrometa

    Database
    Get started

    Macrometa is a global data platform offering a NoSQL database for K/V Documents and graphs, pub/sub, event processing, and stateful serverless apps and APIs for geo-distributed and real-time applications. Tier, cache, query, ingest, analyze, and serve data globally with a P90 round trip response time of 50ms.

    Shared value

    Process and aggregate large volumes of Fastly log data in Macrometa.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • Microsoft Azure

    Microsoft Azure

    Logging
    Database
    Get started

    Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
    Learn more
  • New Relic

    New Relic

    Logging
    Get started

    New Relic One delivers a unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with full-stack analysis tools.

    Shared value

    Provides visibility of Fastly data in New Relic’s unified experience.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • optimizely

    Optimizely

    Experimentation
    Get started

    Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With their leading digital experience platform (DXP), they equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways.

    Shared value

    Offers a Feature Experimentation starter kit for Fastly Compute, which embeds and extends the Optimizely Javascript SDK and allows experimentation and feature flagging at the edge.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • sourceDefense

    Source Defense

    Security
    Get started

    Source Defense is a security, compliance and site optimization platform for websites – addressing a gap in 3rd party supply chain risk management by extending security to the client-side. It stops JavaScript attacks such as Magecart, digital skimming, credential harvesting and click-jacking.

    Shared value

    Protect sensitive data and prevent compliance violations in Source Defense served from Fastly’s network.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • upstash

    Upstash

    Database
    Get started

    Upstash is a serverless, pay-as-you-go database that replicates data to different regions to provide low latency all over the world. It allows developers to build sophisticated applications with different data requirements.

    Shared value

    Provides low-latency Upstash data access to run Fastly Compute functions. If needed, Upstash Kafka can automatically send results to backend systems for further analysis and processing.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • JavaScript
    Learn more
  • Wasabi

    Wasabi

    Storage
    Database
    Get started

    Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
    Learn more