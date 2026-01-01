Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.
Shared value
Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
Edgemesh offers a pain-free headless experience for sub-second page loads and increased conversion rates. Users can be up-and-running in minutes, without adding extra infrastructural overhead or introducing complicated new frontend workflows.
Shared value
The combination of Fastly Compute and Edgemesh let developers run code in a safe, microsecond execution environment, at scale and right at the edge.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Fauna is a flexible, developer-friendly, transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL. Never again worry about database provisioning, scaling, sharding, replication, or correctness.
Shared value
Keeps Fastly Compute and data closer to your end-user on Fastly’s edge. Fastly Compute and Fauna’s serverless footprint also allows you to focus more on building and less on managing infrastructure.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure.
Shared value
Enhances GCP central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s GCP origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies build, deliver, monitor and scale applications.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging Heroku’s cloud platform via a Fastly buildpack and log streaming to Heroku Logplex.
Applicable to
Security
Observability
IBM Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.
Shared value
Enables Fastly security products to protect architectures leveraging IBM Cloud application runtimes.
Applicable to
Security
Imgix is the leading programmatic AI image platform for image and video optimization, transformation, management and delivery. They empower marketers, developers, and designers to optimize and deliver images seamlessly across various digital platforms and devices.
Shared value
Imgix leverages Fastly CDN across all deployments
Applicable to
Network Services
Security
Observability
Jira is a family of products built to help all types of teams manage their work. Jira offers several products and deployment options that are purpose-built for Software, IT, Business, Ops teams, and more.
Shared value
Enables Jira issues to be created when IP addresses are flagged in Fastly security products.
Applicable to
Security
Macrometa is a global data platform offering a NoSQL database for K/V Documents and graphs, pub/sub, event processing, and stateful serverless apps and APIs for geo-distributed and real-time applications. Tier, cache, query, ingest, analyze, and serve data globally with a P90 round trip response time of 50ms.
Shared value
Process and aggregate large volumes of Fastly log data in Macrometa.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.
Shared value
Combines network services at the edge with your Azure origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
New Relic One delivers a unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with full-stack analysis tools.
Shared value
Provides visibility of Fastly data in New Relic’s unified experience.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Observability
Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With their leading digital experience platform (DXP), they equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways.
Shared value
Offers a Feature Experimentation starter kit for Fastly Compute, which embeds and extends the Optimizely Javascript SDK and allows experimentation and feature flagging at the edge.
Applicable to
Compute
Source Defense is a security, compliance and site optimization platform for websites – addressing a gap in 3rd party supply chain risk management by extending security to the client-side. It stops JavaScript attacks such as Magecart, digital skimming, credential harvesting and click-jacking.
Shared value
Protect sensitive data and prevent compliance violations in Source Defense served from Fastly’s network.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Upstash is a serverless, pay-as-you-go database that replicates data to different regions to provide low latency all over the world. It allows developers to build sophisticated applications with different data requirements.
Shared value
Provides low-latency Upstash data access to run Fastly Compute functions. If needed, Upstash Kafka can automatically send results to backend systems for further analysis and processing.
Applicable to
Compute
Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.
Shared value
Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Observability