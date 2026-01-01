Back to technology partners

Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem

Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.

All SDK partners

  • Go

    Go

    SDK
    Get started

    Go, often referred to as Golang, is an open-source programming language developed by Google. The Go SDK includes tools and libraries that facilitate Go application development.

    Shared value

    The Fastly and Go integration provides an official Go library for interacting with the Next-Gen WAF API.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    Learn more