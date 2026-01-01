Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
All SDK partners
-
GoGet started
Go, often referred to as Golang, is an open-source programming language developed by Google. The Go SDK includes tools and libraries that facilitate Go application development.
Shared value
The Fastly and Go integration provides an official Go library for interacting with the Next-Gen WAF API.
Applicable to
Security