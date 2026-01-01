Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
Auth0
The Auth0 Identity Platform takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user.
Shared value
Allows for Auth0 authentication at the Fastly edge to validate access to origin-hosted applications and servers.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Security
Cisco Threat Response
Cisco Threat Response automates integrations across select security products from Cisco and Cisco partners and accelerates key security operations functions: detection, investigation, and remediation. It is a key pillar of Cisco’s integrated security architecture.
Shared value
Provides Cisco Threat Response immediate visibility into attacks seen in Fastly security products for correlation, case creation, and corrective actions.
Applicable to
Security
Cloudentity
Cloudentity is a privacy-first customer identity and access management platform focused on providing the right people with the right data at the right time and place.
Shared value
Enables Cloudentity’s cloud-native identity and access control microservices to work in conjunction with Fastly’s Security products.
Applicable to
Security
Cortex XSOAR
Cortex XSOAR orchestration by Palo Alto Networks enables security teams to ingest alerts across sources and execute standardized, automatable playbooks for accelerated incident response.
Shared value
Automates and accelerates the Cortex XSOAR incident response process as it pertains to Fastly’s security products.
Applicable to
Security
Elastic
Elastic reliably and securely takes data from any source, in any format, and enables you to search, analyze, and visualize it in real-time.
Shared value
Enables real-time log streaming of Fastly data to ElasticSearch for in-depth analytics.
Applicable to
Security
Network Services
Observability
LeakSignal
LeakSignal empowers organizations with protection against sensitive data leakage through realtime, in-transit data classification.
Shared value
Enables real-time data classification on Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform to protect APIs, LLMs and other workloads from sensitive data exposure and leakage. Immediate API Inventory and sensitive data observability for traffic handled at Fastly's edge.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Security
Source Defense
Source Defense is a security, compliance and site optimization platform for websites – addressing a gap in 3rd party supply chain risk management by extending security to the client-side. It stops JavaScript attacks such as Magecart, digital skimming, credential harvesting and click-jacking.
Shared value
Protect sensitive data and prevent compliance violations in Source Defense served from Fastly’s network.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services