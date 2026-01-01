Explore the Fastly technical partner ecosystem
Compliment your existing infrastructure with proven technology or expand Fastly’s powerful environment with innovative partner integrations to push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge and beyond.
All Storage partners
AWSGet started
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.
Shared value
Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.
Applicable to
Security
Compute
Network Services
Observability
BackblazeGet started
Backblaze is a cloud storage platform that makes storing and using data easy. They offer S3-compatible object storage that's readily available through APIs, partner products, and their web UI — all at a fraction of the price of other cloud providers.
Shared value
Combines data from the Fastly edge with your Backblaze stored rich media files. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Security
Network Services
EdgemeshGet started
Edgemesh offers a pain-free headless experience for sub-second page loads and increased conversion rates. Users can be up-and-running in minutes, without adding extra infrastructural overhead or introducing complicated new frontend workflows.
Shared value
The combination of Fastly Compute and Edgemesh let developers run code in a safe, microsecond execution environment, at scale and right at the edge.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
StorjGet started
The decentralized and globally distributed architecture of Storj DCS enables organizations to build and scale traditional, edge, and Web3 applications with improved data security and privacy.
Shared value
Enables Fastly to go through the Storj DCS S3 Gateway to use Storj DCS as an origin for public and private Storj buckets.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
WasabiGet started
Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.
Shared value
Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.
Applicable to
Compute
Network Services
Observability