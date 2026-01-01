Back to technology partners

  • AWS

    AWS

    Logging
    Storage
    Database
    Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS-hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

    Shared value

    Enhances AWS central cloud services with added network services and security features. Fastly’s edge cloud platform sits in front of a customer’s AWS origin to help deliver closer to end users, at the edge of the internet.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • JavaScript
    • Rust
    • WebAssembly
  • backblaze

    Backblaze

    Storage
    Backblaze is a cloud storage platform that makes storing and using data easy. They offer S3-compatible object storage that's readily available through APIs, partner products, and their web UI — all at a fraction of the price of other cloud providers.

    Shared value

    Combines data from the Fastly edge with your Backblaze stored rich media files. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Network Services

    • Rust
  • Edgemesh

    Edgemesh

    Storage
    Edgemesh offers a pain-free headless experience for sub-second page loads and increased conversion rates. Users can be up-and-running in minutes, without adding extra infrastructural overhead or introducing complicated new frontend workflows.

    Shared value

    The combination of Fastly Compute and Edgemesh let developers run code in a safe, microsecond execution environment, at scale and right at the edge.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • JavaScript
  • storj

    Storj

    Storage
    The decentralized and globally distributed architecture of Storj DCS enables organizations to build and scale traditional, edge, and Web3 applications with improved data security and privacy.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly to go through the Storj DCS S3 Gateway to use Storj DCS as an origin for public and private Storj buckets.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Rust
  • Wasabi

    Wasabi

    Storage
    Database
    Wasabi is an S3-compatible object storage provider that is security certified for compliance with many industry standards and offers enterprise-grade performance and redundancy.

    Shared value

    Combines network services at the Fastly edge with your Wasabi object storage. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

    Applicable to

    • Compute

    • Network Services

    • Observability

    • Rust
    • JavaScript
