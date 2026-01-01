Back to technology partners

    Apache

    Webserver
    HTTP Daemon is a software program that runs in the background of a web server and waits for the incoming server requests. The daemon answers the request automatically and serves the hypertext and multimedia documents over the Internet using HTTP. Signal Sciences plugs in as a compiled module into Apache HTTP.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to operate in architectures leveraging Apache.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Network Services

    Apache Tomcat

    Webserver
    The Apache Tomcat® software is an open source implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language and Java WebSocket technologies. Fastly (Signal Sciences) is supported as a Servlet Filter plugin.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security solutions to operate in architectures leveraging Apache Tomcat.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Network Services

    HAProxy

    Webserver
    HAProxy (High Availability Proxy) is a widely used open-source software load balancer and proxy server.

    Shared value

    Enables using HAProxy load balancing in conjunction with Fastly’s security products.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    Microsoft IIS

    Webserver
    Internet Information Services (IIS) for Windows® Server is a web server for hosting anything on the Web.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to operate in architectures leveraging Microsoft IIS web servers.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    Nginx

    Webserver
    Nginx is a free, open-source, high-performance HTTP server and reverse proxy, as well as an IMAP/POP3 proxy server. It's known for its high performance, stability, rich feature set, simple configuration, and low resource consumption.

    Shared value

    Enables Fastly security products to operate in architectures leveraging Nginx.

    Applicable to

    • Security

    • Network Services

