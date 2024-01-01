Authentication tokens
API tokens are unique authentication identifiers that you can create for the users or automated systems and services that are authorized to interact with your Fastly account. We offer separate token types for human users, which are associated with the lifetime of their account, and automation systems, which are not.
You can limit the capabilities of either token type using a scope. For example, the
purge_select scope will limit a token to only be able to purge (and only by URL and surrogate keys). The default
global scope will grant the token access to all of the same service- and account-level capabilities of the user that created the token.
User contributed notesBETA
