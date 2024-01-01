Account
These APIs allow you to manage your account, its users, and billing options. Most account operations act upon a customer, which is identified by a customer ID. Your API token will be tied to your customer account and allow you to access your customer ID via the
/current_customer endpoint.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)