Services
A service is the Fastly term for a set of configuration to apply to an identifiable portion of inbound traffic. Traffic is routed to a service based on the domains which are assigned to it, and the service may forward that traffic to any of its assigned backends.
A selection of APIs exists to create services and define their inputs and outputs. To configure the behavior of services, see the VCL objects section.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)