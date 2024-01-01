Legacy WAF

IMPORTANT: As of July 13, 2020, Fastly's original WAF offering became a legacy product. It will continue to be supported for all existing users. As alternatives, Signal Sciences Cloud WAF or Signal Sciences Next-Gen WAF both offer proactive monitoring of and protection against suspicious and anomalous web traffic directed at your applications and origin servers. Each can be controlled via web interface or APIs. Contact sales@fastly.com or your Fastly account team to evaluate or move to the Signal Sciences WAF options.

Fastly offers a Web Application Firewall (WAF) security product that allows you to detect malicious request traffic and either log it or log and block that traffic before it reaches your web application. The Fastly WAF provides rules that detect and block potential attacks. The rules are collected into a policy and deployed within your Fastly service at the edge.