VCL objects

Most Fastly services are powered by Fastly VCL. While we provide full access to upload and run your own VCL code, it's also possible to generate the VCL you need to perform the most common request and response processing using these VCL service configuration objects. For example, the Header object could be used to delete cookies on inbound requests, or the Cache setting object to set a custom cache lifetime for responses. To make these template actions respond only on certain types of requests or responses that meet particular criteria, attach a Condition.

In addition to these high level tools, you can also use APIs in this section to upload raw VCL code, either in subroutine-specific snippets or as a full VCL file.