Automation Tokens

Automation Tokens are a type of authentication token used to allow non-human clients, such as continuous integration and build systems, to perform actions via the Fastly API. Any API endpoint that requires token authentication will accept an automation token, as long as it has the required scope.

However, automation tokens can only be created by human users with the role of superuser , presenting a user token.

Limitations

Automation tokens currently have the following limitations:

Only users with the role of superuser can create automation tokens and must be in sudo mode.

All user token limitations also apply to automation tokens.

Users cannot create automation token if their account has force SSO or MFA enabled.

Error states

The following error states may be returned from token API requests.

POST /automation-tokens

A response with a JSON body containing an error code is returned on error. The error codes match those defined in Authentication Tokens.

GET /automation-tokens

An HTTP 401 response is returned on an expired token.

An HTTP 403 response is returned on an invalid access token.

GET /automation-tokens/:token_id

An HTTP 401 response is returned on an expired token.

An HTTP 403 response is returned on an invalid access token.

GET /automation-tokens/:token_id/services

An HTTP 401 response is returned on an expired token.

An HTTP 403 response is returned on an invalid access token.

DELETE /automation-tokens/:token_id

An HTTP 400 response is returned on a revocation error.

An HTTP 401 response is returned on an expired token.

An HTTP 403 response is returned on an invalid access token.

An HTTP 404 response is returned on a failed token lookup.

Automation tokens differ from other token types because they are not tied to a specific person and therefore are not subject to the lifecycle of such accounts. Automation tokens are sometimes also called "service accounts". They are designed for API automation use-cases such as continuous integration, deployment pipelines, or automation scripts. For more information about authentication tokens, review the Authentication token documentation.

Data model

expires_at string A UTC time-stamp of when the token expires. name string The name of the token. role string The role on the token. scope string A space-delimited list of authorization scope. [Default global ] services array (Optional) The service IDs of the services the token will have access to. Separate service IDs with a space. If no services are specified, the token will have access to all services on the account. tls_access boolean Indicates whether TLS access is enabled for the token. created_at string A UTC time-stamp of when the token was created. Read-only. customer_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the customer. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying a token. Read-only. last_used_at string A UTC time-stamp of when the token was last used. Read-only. user_agent string The User-Agent header of the client that last used the token. user_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the user. Read-only. errors array ip string The IP address of the client that last used the token.

Endpoints

List Customer Automation Tokens GET/ automation-tokens

Create Automation Token POST/ automation-tokens

Retrieve an Automation Token by ID GET/ automation-tokens / id

Revoke an Automation Token by ID DELETE/ automation-tokens / id