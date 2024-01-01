  1. Home
Publishing

Publishing sends messages to Fanout subscribers. Fanout is designed to be GRIP-compatible, such that https://api.fastly.com/service/{service_id} can be used as a GRIP URL in application configurations.

HTTP response data model

Payload format for delivering to subscribers of whole HTTP responses (response hold mode). One of body or body-bin must be specified.

bodystringThe response body as a string.
body-binstringThe response body as a base64-encoded binary blob.
codeintegerThe HTTP status code. [Default 200]
headersobjectA map of arbitrary HTTP response headers to include in the response.
reasonstringThe HTTP status string. Defaults to a string appropriate for code.

HTTP stream data model

Payload format for delivering to subscribers of HTTP streaming response bodies (stream hold mode). One of content or content-bin must be specified.

contentstringA fragment of body data as a string.
content-binstringA fragment of body data as a base64-encoded binary blob.

Publish item (i.e., message) data model

An individual message.

channelstringThe channel to publish the message on.
formatsobjectTransport-specific message payload representations to be used for delivery. At least one format (http-response, http-stream, and/or ws-message) must be specified. Messages are only delivered to subscribers interested in the provided formats. For example, the ws-message format will only be sent to WebSocket clients.
idstringThe ID of the message.
prev-idstringThe ID of the previous message published on the same channel.

Publish data model

Contains a batch of messages to publish.

itemsarrayThe messages to publish.

WebSocket message data model

Payload format for delivering to subscribers of WebSocket messages. One of content or content-bin must be specified.

contentstringThe content of a WebSocket TEXT message.
content-binstringThe base64-encoded content of a WebSocket BINARY message.

Endpoints

Send messages to Fanout subscribers

POST/service/service_id/publish/

