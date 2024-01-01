Publishing
Publishing sends messages to Fanout subscribers. Fanout is designed to be GRIP-compatible, such that
https://api.fastly.com/service/{service_id} can be used as a GRIP URL in application configurations.
HTTP response data model
Payload format for delivering to subscribers of whole HTTP responses (
response hold mode). One of
body or
body-bin must be specified.
body
|string
|The response body as a string.
body-bin
|string
|The response body as a base64-encoded binary blob.
code
|integer
|The HTTP status code. [Default
200]
headers
|object
|A map of arbitrary HTTP response headers to include in the response.
reason
|string
|The HTTP status string. Defaults to a string appropriate for
code.
HTTP stream data model
Payload format for delivering to subscribers of HTTP streaming response bodies (
stream hold mode). One of
content or
content-bin must be specified.
content
|string
|A fragment of body data as a string.
content-bin
|string
|A fragment of body data as a base64-encoded binary blob.
Publish item (i.e., message) data model
An individual message.
channel
|string
|The channel to publish the message on.
formats
|object
|Transport-specific message payload representations to be used for delivery. At least one format (
http-response,
http-stream, and/or
ws-message) must be specified. Messages are only delivered to subscribers interested in the provided formats. For example, the
ws-message format will only be sent to WebSocket clients.
id
|string
|The ID of the message.
prev-id
|string
|The ID of the previous message published on the same channel.
Publish data model
Contains a batch of messages to publish.
items
|array
|The messages to publish.
WebSocket message data model
Payload format for delivering to subscribers of WebSocket messages. One of
content or
content-bin must be specified.
content
|string
|The content of a WebSocket
TEXT message.
content-bin
|string
|The base64-encoded content of a WebSocket
BINARY message.
