Publishing sends messages to Fanout subscribers. Fanout is designed to be GRIP-compatible, such that https://api.fastly.com/service/{service_id} can be used as a GRIP URL in application configurations.

HTTP response data model

Payload format for delivering to subscribers of whole HTTP responses ( response hold mode). One of body or body-bin must be specified.

body string The response body as a string. body-bin string The response body as a base64-encoded binary blob. code integer The HTTP status code. [Default 200 ] headers object A map of arbitrary HTTP response headers to include in the response. reason string The HTTP status string. Defaults to a string appropriate for code .

HTTP stream data model

Payload format for delivering to subscribers of HTTP streaming response bodies ( stream hold mode). One of content or content-bin must be specified.

content string A fragment of body data as a string. content-bin string A fragment of body data as a base64-encoded binary blob.

Publish item (i.e., message) data model

An individual message.

channel string The channel to publish the message on. formats object Transport-specific message payload representations to be used for delivery. At least one format ( http-response , http-stream , and/or ws-message ) must be specified. Messages are only delivered to subscribers interested in the provided formats. For example, the ws-message format will only be sent to WebSocket clients. id string The ID of the message. prev-id string The ID of the previous message published on the same channel.

Publish data model

Contains a batch of messages to publish.

items array The messages to publish.

WebSocket message data model

Payload format for delivering to subscribers of WebSocket messages. One of content or content-bin must be specified.

content string The content of a WebSocket TEXT message. content-bin string The base64-encoded content of a WebSocket BINARY message.

