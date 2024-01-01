  1. Home
Enable and disable products

These endpoints allow you to enable, disable, and check the enablement status of products on your services.

Endpoints

Get enabled product

GET/enabled-products/product_id/services/service_id

Enable a product

PUT/enabled-products/product_id/services/service_id

Disable a product

DELETE/enabled-products/product_id/services/service_id

