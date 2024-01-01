Enable and disable products

Customize your content delivery.
Protect your services and applications.
Experiment with Fastly's edge computing platform.
Go from zero to Fastly with these step-by-step guides and tutorials.
Start with the basics and learn how Fastly lets you take advantage of the modern internet.
These endpoints allow you to enable, disable, and check the enablement status of products on your services.
GET/enabled-products/product_id/services/service_id
product_id
service_id
PUT/enabled-products/product_id/services/service_id
DELETE/enabled-products/product_id/services/service_id
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)