Scalyr

Fastly will stream log messages to the Scalyr account in the format specified in the Scalyr object.

Data model

project_idstringThe name of the logfile within Scalyr. [Default logplex]
regionstringThe region that log data will be sent to. [Default US]
tokenstringThe token to use for authentication.
formatstringA Fastly log format string. [Default %h %l %u %t "%r" %&gt;s %b]
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Scalyr log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/scalyr

Create a Scalyr log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/scalyr

Get a Scalyr log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/scalyr/logging_scalyr_name

Update the Scalyr log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/scalyr/logging_scalyr_name

Delete the Scalyr log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/scalyr/logging_scalyr_name

