setcookie.delete_by_name
Available inall subroutines.
Deletes a
Set-Cookie header associated with the
cookie_name contained in
the HTTP response indicated by
where. The
beresp response is available in
the
vcl_fetch method, and the
resp response is available in the
vcl_deliver method.
Returns
true if the
Set-Cookie header was deleted, and returns
false otherwise. If fmt is prefixed with
!, returns
true if the header
was not deleted, and returns
false if it was.
If multiple cookies of the same
cookie_name are present in the response, then
all of them will be deleted.
When this function does not have enough memory to succeed, the request is failed.
This function conforms to RFC 6265.
Examples
# use the result to control the flow of executionsub vcl_fetch { set beresp.http.Set-Cookie = "foo=bar"; if (!setcookie.delete_by_name(beresp, "foo")) { // Do something if the Set-Cookie header associated with "foo" was not deleted }}
# ignore the resultsub vcl_deliver { declare local var.ignored BOOL; set resp.http.Set-Cookie = "bar=baz"; set var.ignored = setcookie.delete_by_name(resp, "bar"); # var.ignored is now true}
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)