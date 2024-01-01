querystring.get

STRING querystring.get STRING url STRING name

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a value associated with the name in the query component of an URL.

If the query component does not contain a value associated with name , then querystring.get returns a not set value. For example, querystring.get("/?a=1&b=2&c=3", "d") is a not set value.

If a query parameter associated with name is found but the value is absent, then querystring.get returns the string "" . For example, querystring.get("/?a=1&b=&c=3", "b") is "" .

If multiple query parameters of the same name are present in the query component, then querystring.get returns the first value associated with name . For example, querystring.get("/?a=1&b=2&c=3&b=4&d=5", "b") is "2" .

If the URL does not include a query component, then querystring.get returns a not set value. For example, querystring.get("/", "a") is a not set value.

If querystring.get is called with not set or empty string arguments, then it returns a not set value. For example, querystring.get("", "") is a not set value.

To check if the return value is not an empty string or a not set value, use the std.strlen function, which returns 0 in both cases.

if ( std.strlen (querystring.get( req.url , "foo" )) > 0 ) { }

This function conforms to the URL Living Standard.

Examples