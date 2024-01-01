querystring.get
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a value associated with the
name in the query component of an URL.
If the query component does not contain a value associated with
name, then
querystring.get returns a
not set value. For example,
querystring.get("/?a=1&b=2&c=3", "d") is a
not set value.
If a query parameter associated with
name is found but the value is absent,
then
querystring.get returns the string
"". For example,
querystring.get("/?a=1&b=&c=3", "b") is
"".
If multiple query parameters of the same
name are present in the query
component, then
querystring.get returns the first value associated with
name. For example,
querystring.get("/?a=1&b=2&c=3&b=4&d=5", "b") is
"2".
If the URL does not include a query component, then
querystring.get returns a
not set value. For example,
querystring.get("/", "a") is a
not set value.
If
querystring.get is called with
not set or empty string arguments, then it
returns a
not set value. For example,
querystring.get("", "") is a not
set value.
To check if the return value is not an empty string or a
not set value, use the
std.strlen function, which
returns
0 in both cases.
if (std.strlen(querystring.get(req.url, "foo")) > 0) { // Do something if the value associated with "foo" is not an empty string // or a not set value.}
This function conforms to the URL Living Standard.
Examples
querystring.get("/?foo=", "foo") # returns ""querystring.get("", "") # returns a not set valuequerystring.get("/?foo=&foo=bar", "foo") # returns ""querystring.get("/?a=1&b=2&c=3&d=4", "b") # returns "2"querystring.get("/?a=1", "b") # returns a not set valuequerystring.get("/?foo", "foo") # returns a not set valuequerystring.get("/?a=1&b=2&c=3&d=4&b=5", "b") # returns "2"querystring.get(not set string, not set string) # returns a not set value
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)