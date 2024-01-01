fastly_info.state
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
State of the request, with optional suffixes describing special cases.
While this variable is available throughout the VCL request lifecycle, it is updated as the state of the request changes. It can be considered final in
vcl_deliver and
vcl_log.
States:
|Value
|Description
NONE
|No state assigned.
HIT
|The request has matched previously-cached content as a result of a cache lookup.
HITPASS
|The cache key associated with this request has been previously marked uncacheable in
vcl_fetch, which will trigger a PASS and prevent the resulting backend response from being cached. Never a final state.
HIT-STALE
|The request has matched previously-cached, stale content as a result of a backend failure or a
return(deliver_stale) statement.
HIT-SYNTH
|The request has transited
vcl_error as a result of a network error during a backend fetch or an explicit
error statement, and a
synthetic response has been created with a non-error status code.
MISS
|The request has been or will be sent to a backend server as a result of failing to find suitable content in cache.
PASS
|The request has been or will be sent to a backend server as a result of an explicit
return(pass) or because a hit-for-pass object was found in cache.
Error states:
|Value
|Description
BG-ERROR-[state]
|An error occurred during a background fetch in
[state] (possible options:
PASS,
RECV,
ERROR).
ERROR
|Transited
vcl_error with a response code of 400 or higher.
ERROR-LOSTHDR
|Fastly ran out of memory during header processing.
Suffixes:
|Value
|Description
-CLUSTER
|The request has been transferred to a second cache node due to clustering.
-REFRESH
|A backend fetch returned a
304 Not Modified response, and Fastly is therefore able to serve cached content that would otherwise be considered stale.
-WAIT
|This request was collapsed with other requests and placed in a queue because a compatible request was already in progress.
