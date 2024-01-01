subfield

STRING subfield STRING subject STRING fieldname STRING separator_character

Available inall subroutines.

Provides a means to access subfields from an HTTP header like Cache-Control or Cookie , or individual parameters from a string of key=value pairs, such as req.url.qs (the current request's query string).

The optional separator character parameter defaults to , . It can be any one-character constant. For example, ; is a useful separator for extracting parameters from a Cookie field and & is a useful separator for extracting query string parameters from a URL .

It's also possible to read and write header subfields using the : accessor operator. See HTTP headers for details.

This function always matches case insensitively.

Examples

if ( subfield ( beresp.http.Cache-Control , "private" )) { return (pass); } set beresp.ttl = beresp.http.Cache-Control : max - age; set beresp.http.Cache-Control : max - age = "1200" ; set req.http.value-of-foo = subfield ( req.url.qs , "foo" , "&" ); set req.http.value-of-bar = subfield ( req.http.Cookie , "bar" , ";" );

Try it out

subfield is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Create self-destructing URLs for time-limited access Make URLs expire after a configurable period. JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples