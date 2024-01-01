subfield
Available inall subroutines.
Provides a means to access subfields from an HTTP header like
Cache-Control or
Cookie, or individual parameters from a string of key=value pairs, such as
req.url.qs (the current request's query string).
The optional separator character parameter defaults to
,. It can be any one-character constant. For example,
; is a useful separator for extracting
parameters from a
Cookie field and
& is a useful separator for extracting query string parameters from a
URL.
It's also possible to read and write header subfields using the
: accessor operator. See HTTP headers for details.
This function always matches case insensitively.
Examples
if (subfield(beresp.http.Cache-Control, "private")) { return (pass);}
set beresp.ttl = beresp.http.Cache-Control:max-age;set beresp.http.Cache-Control:max-age = "1200";
set req.http.value-of-foo = subfield(req.url.qs, "foo", "&");set req.http.value-of-bar = subfield(req.http.Cookie, "bar", ";");
