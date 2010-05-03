uuid.version4

Available inall subroutines.

A version 4 UUID is a randomly generated 128-bit identifier. As in other UUIDs, 4 bits are used to indicate version 4, and 2 bits are used to indicate the variant. Thus, 6 bits are constant, leaving 122 bits for the randomly generated part, for a total of 2122 (5.3×1036, 5.3 undecillion) possible values.

Example

set req.http.X-Unique-Id = uuid.version4 ();

