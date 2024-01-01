fastly logging googlepubsub/update
Update a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.
Syntax
$ fastly logging googlepubsub/update --name=NAME --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--name
|Yes
|The name of the Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging object
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--account-name
|No
|The google account name used to obtain temporary credentials (default none)
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--format
|No
|Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON
--format-version
|No
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--new-name
|No
|New name of the Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging object
--placement
|No
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value
--project-id
|No
|The ID of your Google Cloud Platform project
--secret-key
|No
|Your Google Cloud Platform account secret key. The private_key field in your service account authentication JSON
--response-condition
|No
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--topic
|No
|The Google Cloud Pub/Sub topic to which logs will be published
--user
|No
|Your Google Cloud Platform service account email address. The client_email field in your service account authentication JSON
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: