fastly logging newrelic/create

-- name No The name for the real-time logging configuration

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- key No The Insert API key from the Account page of your New Relic account

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed

-- region No The region to which to stream logs

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)