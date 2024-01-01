fastly logging newrelic/create
Create an New Relic logging endpoint attached to the specified service version.
Syntax
$ fastly logging newrelic/create --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--name
|No
|The name for the real-time logging configuration
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--format
|No
|Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON
--format-version
|No
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--key
|No
|The Insert API key from the Account page of your New Relic account
--placement
|No
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed
--region
|No
|The region to which to stream logs
--response-condition
|No
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: