fastly logging newrelicotlp/update

-- name Yes The name for the real-time logging configuration to update

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint

-- key No The Insert API key from the Account page of your New Relic account

-- new-name No The name for the real-time logging configuration

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed

-- region No The region to which to stream logs

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint

-- url No URL of the New Relic Trace Observer, if you are using New Relic Infinite Tracing

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)