fastly logging scalyr/list

-- help No Show context-sensitive help.

-- accept-defaults No Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations

-- auto-yes No Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings

-- debug-mode No Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)

-- non-interactive No Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes

-- profile No Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')

-- quiet No Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)

-- token No Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)