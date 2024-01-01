accept.language_filter_basic

STRING accept.language_filter_basic STRING requested_languages STRING default STRING accept_header INTEGER nmatches

Available inall subroutines.

Similar to accept.language_lookup , this function selects the best matches from a string in the format of an Accept-Language header's value in the listed languages using the algorithm described in RFC 4647, Section 3.3.1.

This function takes the following parameters:

a colon-separated list of languages available for the resource, a fallback return value, a string representing an Accept-Language header's value, the maximum number of matching languages to return.

The matches are comma-separated.

Example