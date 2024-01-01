accept.language_filter_basic
Available inall subroutines.
Similar to
accept.language_lookup,
this function selects the best matches from a string in the format of an
Accept-Language header's value in the listed languages using the algorithm
described in RFC 4647, Section 3.3.1.
This function takes the following parameters:
- a colon-separated list of languages available for the resource,
- a fallback return value,
- a string representing an
Accept-Languageheader's value,
- the maximum number of matching languages to return.
The matches are comma-separated.
Example
set bereq.http.Accept-Language = accept.language_filter_basic("en:de:fr:nl", "nl", req.http.Accept-Language, 2);
