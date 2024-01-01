accept.language_lookup
Available inall subroutines.
Selects the best match from a string in the format of an
Accept-Language
header's value in the listed languages using the algorithm described in
RFC 4647, Section 3.4.
This function takes the following parameters:
- a colon-separated list of languages available for the resource,
- a fallback return value,
- a string representing an
Accept-Languageheader's value.
This function conforms to RFC 4647.
Example
set bereq.http.Accept-Language = accept.language_lookup("en:de:fr:nl", "en", req.http.Accept-Language);
Try it out
accept.language_lookup is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Normalize requests to increase cache efficiency
Improve cache performance by normalizing requests. Filter and reorder query params, convert to lowercase, filter headers, and more.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)