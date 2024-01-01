accept.language_lookup

STRING accept.language_lookup STRING requested_languages STRING default STRING accept_header

Available inall subroutines.

Selects the best match from a string in the format of an Accept-Language header's value in the listed languages using the algorithm described in RFC 4647, Section 3.4.

This function takes the following parameters:

a colon-separated list of languages available for the resource, a fallback return value, a string representing an Accept-Language header's value.

This function conforms to RFC 4647.

Example

set bereq.http.Accept-Language = accept.language_lookup ( "en:de:fr:nl" , "en" , req.http.Accept-Language );

