accept.charset_lookup

STRING accept.charset_lookup STRING requested_charsets STRING default STRING accept_header

Available inall subroutines.

Selects the best match from a string in the format of an Accept-Charset header's value in the listed character sets using the algorithm described in Section 5.3.3 of RFC 7231.

This function takes the following parameters:

a colon-separated list of character sets available for the resource, a fallback return value, a string representing an Accept-Charset header's value.

Example

set bereq.http.Accept-Charset = accept.charset_lookup ( "iso-8859-5:iso-8859-2" , "utf-8" , req.http.Accept-Charset );

Try it out

accept.charset_lookup is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.