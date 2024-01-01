accept.encoding_lookup

STRING accept.encoding_lookup STRING requested_content_encodings STRING default STRING accept_header

Available inall subroutines.

Selects the best match from a string in the format of an Accept-Encoding header's value in the listed content encodings using the algorithm described in Section 5.3.3 of RFC 7231.

This function takes the following parameters:

a colon-separated list of content encodings available for the resource, a fallback return value, a string representing an Accept-Encoding header's value.

This function does not have special handling of x-compress or x-gzip values.

Example

set bereq.http.Accept-Encoding = accept.encoding_lookup ( "compress:gzip" , "identity" , req.http.Accept-Encoding );

