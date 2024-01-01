accept.encoding_lookup
Available inall subroutines.
Selects the best match from a string in the format of an
Accept-Encoding
header's value in the listed content encodings using the algorithm described
in Section 5.3.3 of
RFC 7231.
This function takes the following parameters:
- a colon-separated list of content encodings available for the resource,
- a fallback return value,
- a string representing an
Accept-Encodingheader's value.
This function does not have special handling of
x-compress or
x-gzip values.
Example
set bereq.http.Accept-Encoding = accept.encoding_lookup("compress:gzip", "identity", req.http.Accept-Encoding);
Try it out
accept.encoding_lookup is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Normalize requests to increase cache efficiency
Improve cache performance by normalizing requests. Filter and reorder query params, convert to lowercase, filter headers, and more.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)