header.get
Available inall subroutines.
Gets a header value by name.
This is equivalent to reading the
req.http.xyz style variables except that the header name
is given as a string, and may be passed dynamically.
Header names are case insensitive.
The where argument is one of the literal identifiers
req,
resp,
obj,
bereq, or
beresp, corresponding to the predefined
variable of the same
name. The predefined variable associated with the where argument must be
writable within the VCL subroutine where
header.get is called.
set resp.http.xyz = header.get(req, "user-agent");
is equivalent to:
set resp.http.xyz = req.http.user-agent;
See also the client request, and other request and response variables.
Calling
header.get for a header which does not exist, or passing the empty string,
a not-set value, or a string that would be invalid as a header name,
causes
header.get to return a not-set value.
See
header.set for valid characters in header names.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)