header.get

STRING header.get ID where STRING header_name

Available inall subroutines.

Gets a header value by name. This is equivalent to reading the req.http.xyz style variables except that the header name is given as a string, and may be passed dynamically. Header names are case insensitive.

The where argument is one of the literal identifiers req , resp , obj , bereq , or beresp , corresponding to the predefined variable of the same name. The predefined variable associated with the where argument must be writable within the VCL subroutine where header.get is called.

set resp.http.xyz = header.get(req, "user-agent" );

is equivalent to:

set resp.http.xyz = req.http.user-agent ;

See also the client request, and other request and response variables.

Calling header.get for a header which does not exist, or passing the empty string, a not-set value, or a string that would be invalid as a header name, causes header.get to return a not-set value.