header.filter_except
Available inall subroutines.
Removes all headers from the provided request, response, or cached object
variable, except for protected headers and those listed as parameters. This
function call is equivalent to using the
unset statement or the
header.unset function for every header except those listed as parameters.
Header names are not case sensitive.
Note that unlike
querystring.filter_except(),
header names are passed as individual arguments rather than a single string
with header names separated by an equivalent to
querystring.filtersep.
The where argument is one of the literal identifiers
req,
resp,
obj,
bereq, or
beresp, corresponding to the predefined
variable of the same
name. The predefined variable associated with the where argument must be
writable within the VCL subroutine where
header.filter_except is called.
The headers arguments is a list of zero or more names of headers that will be kept on the provided where variable. Header names are ignored when they are not present on the provided where variable.
Some headers are protected. These headers cannot be modified, and are
unaffected by
header.filter_except.
See the Header reference
for which headers are protected.
Calling
header.filter_except with the empty string, a not-set value, or a
string that would be invalid as a header name, is not permitted by the
compiler.
Example
The following example will remove all headers from the client request
except for the headers
Accept,
User-Agent,
Accept-Encoding, and any
protected headers.
header.filter_except(req, "Accept", "User-Agent", "Accept-Encoding");
