ratelimit.penaltybox_has
Available inall subroutines.
Check if a user is currently within a penalty box (penalized).
For rate limiting purposes, consider using the
ratelimit.check_rate and
ratelimit.check_rates functions instead, which correctly handle the necessary
details.
Parameters
pb - The penalty box.
entry - The entry to keep track of. Typically
client.ip, and any associated
metadata. An entry can be, at maximum, 256 bytes long.
Return value
Upon completion, this function returns
true if the entry exists in the
penalty box (i.e., the client is penalized) or
false otherwise.
In the event an error occurs, the default return value is
false; therefore
errors (via
fastly.error) must be handled specifically.
Errors
If the given
entry is longer than 256 bytes, then
false is returned, and
fastly.error is set to
EINVAL.
Example
The following example will check if the client making the request exists in the given penalty box. If so, the service immediately errors and returns 429 to the client.
penaltybox pbox { }
sub vcl_recv { if (ratelimit.penaltybox_has(pbox, client.ip)) { error 429 "Too many requests"; }}
