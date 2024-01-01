ratelimit.ratecounter_increment
Available inall subroutines.
Increment an entry in a ratecounter and and check if the client has exceeded some average number of requests per second.
For rate limiting purposes, consider using the
ratelimit.check_rate and
ratelimit.check_rates functions instead, which correctly handle the necessary
details.
Parameters
rc - The ratecounter that tracks requests. When a user makes a request, a
ratecounter tracks that users average rate of requests over time.
entry - The entry to keep track of. Typically
client.ip, and any associated
metadata. An entry can be, at maximum, 256 bytes long.
delta - The integer value to increment the entry in the rate counter by.
Typically, a value of 1 is used. The value must be between 0 and 1000.
Return value
Upon completion, this function returns an integer representing the total number
of estimated increments for
entry, received in the given POP, over the last 1
minute.
In the event an error occurs, the default return value is
false; therefore
errors (via
fastly.error) must be handled specifically.
Errors
If the given
entry is longer than 256 bytes, then
false is returned, and
fastly.error is set to
EINVAL.
Example
The following example will increment the
entry in the ratecounter
rc by 10
for every response delivered to the client, as identified by their IP. It will
also set the HTTP header
X-Last-60s-Hits to contain the total hits seen for
that IP over the last minute.
ratecounter rc { }
sub vcl_deliver { declare local var.last_minute INTEGER; set var.last_minute = ratelimit.ratecounter_increment(rc, client.ip, 10); set resp.http.X-Last-60s-Hits = var.last_minute;}
