ratelimit.penaltybox_add
Available inall subroutines.
Add a user to a penalty box for some duration of time.
For rate limiting purposes, consider using the
ratelimit.check_rate and
ratelimit.check_rates functions instead, which correctly handle the necessary
details.
Parameters
pb - The penalty box.
entry - The entry to keep track of. Typically
client.ip, and any associated
metadata. An entry can be, at maximum, 256 bytes long.
ttl - The penalty box TTL. Specifies how long a user remains penalized. Must
be between 1m and 1h, and has minute granularity (rounded to the nearest
minute).
Return value
Upon completion, this function does not return any value.
If an error occurs, the default return value is
false; therefore
errors (via
fastly.error) must be handled specifically.
Errors
If the given
entry is longer than 256 bytes, then
false is returned, and
fastly.error is set to
EINVAL.
Example
The following example will immediately add every connecting client to the penalty box for 5 minutes, as identified by IP address:
penaltybox pbox { }
sub vcl_recv { ratelimit.penaltybox_add(pbox, client.ip, 5m);}
