fastly.error
STRING, can be read and
unset, but not
set.
Available inall subroutines.
Contains the error code raised by the last function, otherwise a
not set
string value.
States
|Value
|Description
EBADDECRYPT
|Decryption failed. Produced when the wrong key or IV are used.
EPARSENUM
|Number parsing failed. Claimed to be produced by
std.strtol but currently not possible.
ERANGE
|Numerical result out of range.
EREGRECUR
|Call to regex routine failed because of recursion limits.
EREGSUB
|Call to regex routine failed (generic).
ESESOOM
|Out of workspace memory.
EDOM
|Domain error. This occurs for a mathematical function which is not defined for a particular value; formally, that value is not considered part of its input domain. For example, division by zero, or
var.x %= 5; where
var.x is a floating point infinity.
ESYNTHOOM
|Synthetic response overflow.
