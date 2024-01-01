  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Statements

declare

Available inall subroutines.

Declares a local variable.

declare local var.expiry_time TIME;

User-defined variables must be declared local, prefixed with var., and must be declared with a type. They are scoped to the subroutine, and must be declared before they are first used.

Since variables have subroutine scope, it usually makes sense to define them at the top of a subroutine.

