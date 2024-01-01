return
Available inall subroutines.
Terminates a subroutine and sets the return state.
return(lookup);
The return states available vary by subroutine.
return can also be used to terminate custom subroutines and pass control back to the parent if used without a parameter. For example, the following code will set the header
custom_header to "Hello big world":
sub my_custom_sub { set req.http.custom_header += "big "; return; set req.http.custom_header += "wide "; # Does not run}
sub vcl_recv { set req.http.custom_header = "Hello "; call my_custom_sub; set req.http.custom_header = "world."; # Runs because the `return` statement in my_custom_sub did not specify a return state}
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)