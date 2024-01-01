synthetic
The
synthetic statement replaces the content of the cache object's response body with the specified string, when processing an error state.
Typically, synthetic responses are used to create customized error messages or responses to API calls, but can be used to serve full pages of content, and are often employed for site-wide metadata such as
robots.txt files.
Being a
STRING, if the
content argument to the
synthetic statement contains any null bytes (
0x00), the first instance of a null byte will terminate the string.
synthetic is therefore not a good choice for generating non-textual content, and you may prefer to use
synthetic.base64 instead.
Convert timestamps to relative times like '2 hours ago'
Generate relative time datelines at the Edge instead of in the browser or at origin. Better caching, faster rendering, fewer reflows.
Serve robots.txt from the edge
Serve full text of robots.txt as a synthetic response to avoid requests hitting your origin.
Client public IP API at the edge
Quickly fetch the user's public IP from an API endpoint on your own domain, with no origin.
